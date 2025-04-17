Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

SPT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 189,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,772,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 1,403,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,422,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,548,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after buying an additional 263,267 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

