Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Gossamer Bio Stock Performance
Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.
