Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $858.00 and last traded at $843.37. 5,141,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,398,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $734.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $807.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $830.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $820.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 111.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.