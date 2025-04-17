S Squared Technology LLC Sells 51,287 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,287 shares during the quarter. PROS accounts for 1.2% of S Squared Technology LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.29% of PROS worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

PROS stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

