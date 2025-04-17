Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Sells 847 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.