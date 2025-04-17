Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL owned 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.