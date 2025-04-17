3,655 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
