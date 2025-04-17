Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Ryan Specialty worth $140,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at $723,418.08. This trade represents a 48.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,894 shares of company stock worth $11,779,720. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

