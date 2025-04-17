Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for CRK Earnings

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $22.06.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $366.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.62 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,988 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,891,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

