Brokers Issue Forecasts for Okta’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Okta stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,202 shares of company stock valued at $71,371,369 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,772,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,592,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

