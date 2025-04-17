Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $547.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $575.00 to $547.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.16.

Shares of REGN opened at $549.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $650.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $525.99 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

