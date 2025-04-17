Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Option Care Health worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 638.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

