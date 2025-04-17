Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $10.04 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,041,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 3.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $109.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.