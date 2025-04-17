Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Park-Ohio worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 766,273 shares in the company, valued at $16,574,484.99. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

