Alphatec Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,816 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 246% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,392 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares in the company, valued at $62,324,895.92. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,800 shares of company stock worth $3,201,469 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 28.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

