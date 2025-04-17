Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $201.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $187.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $188.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,589 shares of company stock worth $82,405,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

