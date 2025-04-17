Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $961.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $956.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $411.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.31.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

