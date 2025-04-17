Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Sold Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $490.12. The stock had a trading volume of 238,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,362. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.06, for a total transaction of $111,034.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,805,286.70. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,948,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60,572.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,073 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,283,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,325,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,406,667,000 after buying an additional 1,514,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,428,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,713,000 after buying an additional 1,426,746 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.