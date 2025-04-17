MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,149 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Knife River by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

