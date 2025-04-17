Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,895 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sportsman’s Warehouse as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWH. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

SPWH stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

