Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

