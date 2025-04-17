Barclays PLC Sells 149,214 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Tyson Foods worth $55,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.