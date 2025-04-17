Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJH opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

