Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $234.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

