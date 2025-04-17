iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 424.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBDQ opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.