Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Lifetime Brands worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,307 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 554,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 744.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 331,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

LCUT opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.94%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

