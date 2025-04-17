SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of SoFi Technologies worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 255.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 41,565 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

