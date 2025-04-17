Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Interface worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interface by 33.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Interface by 688.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,725.66. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.