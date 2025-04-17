Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 865187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

Savannah Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Savannah Energy

In related news, insider Andrew Knott bought 2,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £164,000 ($217,074.78). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

