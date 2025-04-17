JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Down 75.9% in March

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JTEK opened at $63.56 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $85.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,882,000 after buying an additional 404,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.