Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 75.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSCU opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.80.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
Featured Stories
