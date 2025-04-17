Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Decreases By 75.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

