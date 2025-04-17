JMP Securities Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $13.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,566.88. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $763,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 222,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,983.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

