Insider Buying: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.
Pivotree Stock Performance
Shares of PVT opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.22. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Pivotree
