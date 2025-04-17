Insider Buying: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Director Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Lobo bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Shares of PVT opened at C$1.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.22. Pivotree Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

