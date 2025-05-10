Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 592,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,127,000 after buying an additional 76,452 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 19,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 751,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,322,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,948,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total transaction of $529,302.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,948.32. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,324 shares of company stock worth $30,153,353. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

