Focus Partners Wealth Has $107.48 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,606 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:V opened at $352.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.