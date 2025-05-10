Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

