Ellevest Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $380.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

