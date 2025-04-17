Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

