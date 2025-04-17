Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24,030 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.51% of Nordson worth $180,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Clark & Stuart Inc purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $4,137,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3 %

Nordson stock opened at $180.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.