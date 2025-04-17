Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 16,630 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Bel Fuse worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $865.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

