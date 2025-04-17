Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Update

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 708,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

CLPR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -152.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 687.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 131,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 757.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,211 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

