Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $9,355,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 967,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 96,299 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 947,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 235,804 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 314,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

