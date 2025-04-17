Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.00 and traded as high as $29.28. Alico shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 46,244 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Alico alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALCO

Alico Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $220.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative net margin of 91.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 8,107.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alico by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alico by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.