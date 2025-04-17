Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 26,064 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of International Seaways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,043,000 after purchasing an additional 369,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,632,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after buying an additional 146,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.72%.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,089.86. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $33,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,824.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,176. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSW

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.