Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,981,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $172.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.78 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The firm has a market cap of $890.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.34 and its 200-day moving average is $235.94.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

