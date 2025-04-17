CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,032 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $110,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

