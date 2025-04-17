Medina Value Partners LLC Trims Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Medina Value Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,471 shares during the period. Atmus Filtration Technologies comprises about 8.2% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 361.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.