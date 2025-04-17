Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,765 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,765 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of ACM Research worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 507.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $19.73 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 755,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

