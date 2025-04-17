BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned 0.17% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $4.43 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $578.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.95%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

