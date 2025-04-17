Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Up 137.8% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BHFAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 20,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,012. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

